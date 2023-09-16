16 September 2023

Bromley win again as Oldham’s miserable run continues

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2023

Oldham’s winless run was extended to seven matches after a 3-0 defeat at in-form Bromley.

The Latics sit in the National League relegation zone after being swept aside by a side who have now won four in a row.

Josh Passley opened his account for Bromley in the 27th minute and Sam Woods doubled the advantage just before half-time.

And Corey Whitely made it three in the 67th minute, slotting into the bottom corner after being set up by Jude Arthurs to round off a miserable trip for Oldham.

