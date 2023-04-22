22 April 2023

Browne’s double seals crucial win for Woking

By NewsChain Sport
22 April 2023

Woking kept alive their hopes of a third-placed finish in the National League after hanging on to beat Gateshead 2-1 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

The home side were in front after just three minutes when Rhys Browne headed home a corner.

Browne doubled the lead in the 11th minute when he converted from the penalty spot after Sol Nwabuokei had been fouled.

Gateshead pulled a goal back in the 64th minute through Adam Campbell’s deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area before the visitors were denied a late equaliser by Will Jaaskelainen’s save.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Euston to be hit by major disruption to services over May bank holiday weekend

news

The conduct that saw Dominic Raab forced to quit as deputy Prime Minister

news

Case against Alec Baldwin over fatal Rust shooting dropped, say lawyers

world news