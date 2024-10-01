Bruno Fernandes has red card during Man United loss to Tottenham overturned

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has had his red card against Tottenham on Sunday overturned.

The Portugal midfielder was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh for a high tackle on James Maddison during the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Fernandes clearly slipped on the wet surface before catching Maddison on the shin.

United appealed against the decision and the Football Association has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.

Fernandes, who was facing a three-match suspension, will now be able to play against Aston Villa this Sunday.

The FA said: “Bruno Fernandes will be available for Manchester United’s next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, September 29.”

Fernandes was adamant after the game that Kavanagh had made a mistake.

The 30-year-old told Sky Sports: “Apart from slipping going in, I don’t take him as everyone wants to see it.

“I don’t go with the studs, I take him with my ankle. It’s a clear foul but never a red card. That’s my feeling.

“Even Maddison, when he gets up, you can see in the image… he just said, ‘It’s a foul but it’s never a red card’. That’s what he said.

“I think in the eyes of everyone, you can see that is never a red card because if this is a red card I think we have to look at many other incidents.

“I had many incidents when I get kicked and everything, and I’ve never seen something so quick coming off as a red card. I just think it’s never a red card.

“Even the contact is not even that strong. If he wants to give me a yellow because it’s a counter-attack, I agree.

“And then I don’t understand why VAR doesn’t call the referee to the screen. For me, it’s just not a really good decision. That’s all.”

United were trailing 1-0 when Fernendes was dismissed shortly before half-time of a defeat which has ramped up the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman was given a contract extension to 2026 but the club have endured a dreadful start to the new campaign, and he is now odds-on with bookmakers to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

However, United sources have insisted the sole focus is on Thursday’s Europa League match away to Porto despite the speculation surrounding Ten Hag’s future.