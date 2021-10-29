29 October 2021

Bryan Gil fitness concern for Tottenham’s clash with Manchester United

By NewsChain Sport
29 October 2021

Tottenham are assessing Bryan Gil ahead of the visit of Manchester United.

The winger picked up a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup win at Burnley on Wednesday and is a doubt.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is the only confirmed absentee.

United will be without Paul Pogba for the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The midfielder begins a three-match domestic suspension following his red card in the 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford last Sunday.

Defender Raphael Varane and forward Anthony Martial, who have missed United’s last three matches due to injury, could each make a return to action, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying he has a fully fit squad.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani, Sancho.

