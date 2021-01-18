Bryn Morris loan move mutually beneficial, says Northampton boss Keith Curle
17:32pm, Mon 18 Jan 2021
Northampton boss Keith Curle believes the loan signing of Portsmouth midfielder Bryn Morris will be beneficial for all parties.
The 24-year-old has made five starts and four substitute appearances for Pompey in Sky Bet League One this season.
Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett expects Morris to “get some regular football again” at Sixfields, and Curle said: “He is only 24 but he has good League One experience and a good League One pedigree, having played in the League One play-offs twice in the last three seasons.
“I think he will benefit from the move, as will we.”