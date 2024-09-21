Bukayo Saka adamant Arsenal are going to Manchester City to win

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal will be gunning for victory in Sunday’s blockbuster showdown with Manchester City.

The north Londoners received criticism in some quarters for their defensive approach in last season’s 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a result which ultimately proved costly as the Gunners went on to miss out on the Premier League title to City by two points.

Mikel Arteta’s side were not exactly gung-ho on the attack in their midweek goalless draw at Atalanta in their Champions League opener, either.

But England winger Saka says they do not listen to the snipers, insisting: “To be honest, I don’t really care.

“We know what we believed, we know what we went there to achieve. Only we know the real truth. We went there to win and we are going to do that again this Sunday.”

Arsenal will again be without captain Martin Odegaard, who will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with the ankle injury he suffered on international duty with Norway.

Saka admits the midfielder’s absence is a major loss, but is backing the Gunners to find a way to cope without him.

“Yeah, you know how much I love Martin,” added the 23-year-old.

“He is a world-class player and we are going to miss him.

“We have to adapt. We have strength and players who can also play in his position. We will find a solution until he is back.”

City have had an extra day to prepare for the visit of Arsenal, who beat neighbours Tottenham on Sunday before Thursday’s trip to Italy.

Arteta said: “We wanted the same as them, we’re not getting it, so we have to adapt and make the most of the time that we have to prepare in the best way to go there and win the game.

“We knew the schedule and that it’s extremely rare to play in these conditions with three massive away games in six days. But it was what it is so we have prepared for that, physically, mentally and tactically.

“We want to be in the position we’re in – we dreamed of this years ago and we’re in this position right now. Let’s make the most out of it and enjoy it.”