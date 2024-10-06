Bukayo Saka is one of the best in the world right now – Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli believes Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka is now one of the best players in world football.

Saka, 23, spearheaded Arsenal’s comeback win against Southampton on Saturday to ensure his side kept pace with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

After Cameron Archer fired the Saints into a shock lead at the Emirates, Saka disposed Flynn Downes to set up Kai Havertz for his fourth goal in as many games.

Substitute Martinelli then converted Saka’s pinpoint cross in the 68th minute before the England man capped another fine performance by getting his name on the scoresheet in the closing stages.

Saka has seven assists in the Premier League so far, three more than any other player, and the most across all of Europe’s top five leagues. He also surpassed Robert Pires’ tally of 41 assists for the Gunners.

“He’s unbelievable, and one of the best players in the world right now,” said Martinelli of his fellow winger.

“He’s a really nice guy as well so we’re really happy to have him here as one of the captains.

“It was an unbelievable ball from Bukayo and I was there to score. It was a really good moment for me and a nice goal.”

Saka is now set to feature in England’s Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland.

Saka has played seven times in 21 days in an unbeaten period for Arsenal which included a win at Tottenham and a pulsating draw against City at the Etihad. Following a stalemate at Atalanta in the Champions League, Arsenal then delivered a statement win against Paris St Germain.

With Saka integral to the Gunners’ strong start to the season, Havertz has also contributed, and on Saturday he became the first player since Robin van Persie in 2012 to score in seven consecutive matches at the Emirates – a hot streak which stretches back to Arsenal’s final game of last season.

“You can tell he is playing with confidence,” said Mikel Arteta of the former Chelsea striker. “He takes the ball and he runs with the ball, he goes full gas in the high press, he holds the ball.

“He’s practising every day because he wants more. He’s not satisfied. There is still another level from him. He’s surrounded by incredible players but something has changed in him and you can really sense that confidence in him.

“Now he’s putting it in games and he’s winning football matches, which is great.”

Havertz had been due to meet up with the Germany squad for their games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands but has withdrawn with a knee complaint.

Arsenal, level on points with City and one behind Liverpool, have a fortnight off before they return to Premier League action against Bournemouth.