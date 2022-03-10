10 March 2022

Burnley captain Ben Mee ruled out of Clarets clash with Brentford

By NewsChain Sport
10 March 2022

Burnley captain Ben Mee is not fit to face Brentford in this weekend’s crunch relegation clash.

The centre-back missed last Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea with a shin injury and has not recovered in time for the trip to London.

“Ben Mee is going to need a bit of time, certainly not a few days, but hopefully not too long,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“The break will benefit him. We thought it was a knock (but it is) a very tiny hairline kind of situation on his fibula, which is non weight-bearing, but it still needs taking care of.

“It’s a real blow to him and a blow to us because we thought it was just a knock and it’s ended up being more than that, though it’s not anything too drastic.

“It just needs a little extra time to calm down.”

