Burnley down after Tottenham defeat and Luton on verge of joining them

Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League following a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets had to claim all three points to keep alive their faint hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Jacob Bruun Larsen’s 25th-minute opener ensured they made a fine start in north London, but Pedro Porro equalised seven minutes later before Micky van de Ven struck the winner for the hosts in the 82nd minute.

Luton are on the brink of joining Burnley back in England’s second tier following a 3-1 defeat at West Ham.

Albert Sambi Lokonga looked set to spoil David Moyes’ London Stadium farewell party, and give Luton a chance of taking the survival fight to the final day, when he fired the visitors into an early lead.

But second-half goals from James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and 19-year-old George Earthy gave Moyes a winning send-off in his final home match in charge and leaves the Hatters set for relegation.

Luton’s fate could have been sealed later on Saturday, but Chelsea scored two late goals to come from behind and win 3-2 at Nottingham Forest.

Mykhailo Mudryk put Chelsea in front in the eighth minute, but Willy Boly soon equalised and Forest thought they had won it when Chelsea old boy Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a fine goal in the 74th minute.

A point would have been enough for Forest, but two minutes after Raheem Sterling’s 80th-minute equaliser, Nicolas Jackson’s close-range header won it for Chelsea and kept them in the thick of the fight for European places.

That means Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are still theoretically at risk of the drop, although it would take a 12-goal swing against them next weekend, should they lose at Burnley and Luton were to beat Fulham.

At the other end of the table, Manchester City returned to the top, and took another step towards being crowned champions with a 4-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Josko Gvardiol’s brace, Phil Foden’s 59th-minute goal and a stoppage-time Julian Alvarez penalty helped City move two points in front of title rivals Arsenal ahead of their visit to Manchester United on Sunday.

If the Gunners drop points at Old Trafford, City can wrap up the title when they travel to Tottenham on Tuesday.

Everton signed off their season at Goodison Park with an uncharacteristic, jeopardy-free 1-0 victory over relegated Sheffield United.

With safety already secured and nothing to play for, except a club record-equalling fifth consecutive home win without conceding, there was no nerve-jangling, nail-biting finale to their last game of the campaign at home.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s first goal in five months ensured fans could, for the first time in a while, enjoy their send-off to the players with all the uncertainty reserved for matters off the pitch.

Sean Longstaff’s eighth goal of the season ensured Newcastle’s home campaign did not end in defeat as Brighton emerged from the long trip north with a point.

The midfielder cancelled out Joel Veltman’s opener in first-half stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw which dented the Magpies’ hopes of reeling in fifth-placed Tottenham.

Michael Olise delivered another impressive display as Crystal Palace registered their fifth win in six Premier League games by beating Wolves 3-1 at Molineux.

Olise gave the in-form Eagles the lead in the 26th minute with a delightful curling strike, and was then key in the creation of their second two minutes later, scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Wolves pulled a goal back midway through the second half when Matheus Cunha fired in before Olise’s pass then set up Eberechi Eze in the 73rd minute to wrap things up for Palace, who saw Naouirou Ahamada sent off in the closing stages.

Yoane Wissa scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Brentford won 2-1 at Bournemouth.

A goalless draw had looked on the cards until an 86th-minute opener from Bryan Mbuemo put the Bees ahead.

Dominic Solanke then equalised for the home side with 60 seconds of normal time left, only for Wissa to win it for the visitors.