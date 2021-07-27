Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips rejoins Morecambe on season-long loan

Adam Phillips (left) has rejoined Morecambe for a third time (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:30pm, Tue 27 Jul 2021
Morecambe have announced the signing of Adam Phillips from Burnley on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old rejoins the Shrimps for the third time in his career after previous spells on loan in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.

Phillips told the Morecambe website: “Obviously, I know the club really well. It’s going to be a great test this year in League One.

“I think the manager has put a great team together. It looks like he’s signed some strong players.

“There’ll be a lot of good games in the league, playing against the big teams which will be good for the fans and I’m looking forward to it.”

