Burnley sign defender Hjalmar Ekdal from Djurgarden IF
Burnley have announced the signing of defender Hjalmar Ekdal from Djurgarden IF for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old Sweden international has arrived at Turf Moor on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
Ekdal said: “Burnley and Vincent Kompany have done amazing things so far this season, it’s something I really wanted to be a part of.
“It feels really good, I can’t wait to meet the team now and play in front of the amazing crowd at Turf Moor.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox