Burnley sign goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City

Burnley have completed the signing of goalkeeper James Trafford on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old arrives at Turf Moor from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee after spending last season on loan at League One club Bolton.

Earlier this month Trafford’s heroics helped England earn European Under-21 Championship glory after he made a diving save to deny Abel Ruiz’s penalty-kick in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory against Spain in the final.

He told the Burnley website: “I feel very happy to officially be a Burnley player. I was excited for it to all get done whilst the Euros was going on, I knew a lot about it and I was waiting to get back to make it all official really.

“I want to improve and learn as much as I can here and as a team. I just want to take it a day at a time and try and achieve as much as we can going forward.”

Burnley finished top of the Championship last season with 101 points to earn promotion back into the Premier League and manager Vincent Kompany is looking forward to seeing what Trafford can do this season.

“We’ve signed an extremely talented young man. More than just a talent he’s a great character,” Kompany said.

“James is a very impressive, confident mature young man. Most people have seen what he’s achieved in his career so far and his level of talent.

“We’re looking forward to developing that even further, making him even better. He’s done so much already and what excites us is how far he can go.”