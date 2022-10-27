27 October 2022

Burnley to make late call on Josh Cullen fitness ahead of Reading encounter

By NewsChain Sport
27 October 2022

Burnley will make a late call on midfielder Josh Cullen ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Reading.

The Republic of Ireland international missed Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Norwich due to a knock.

Jack Cork will definitely be sidelined for the Clarets as he is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season against the Canaries.

Summer signing Scott Twine, who has not featured since the opening day, and long-term absentees Ashley Westwood and Darko Churlinov remain out.

Reading are expected to welcome back captain Andy Yiadom at Turf Moor.

Yiadom returns to contention after serving a one-match ban.

Defender Sam Hutchinson will be assessed as he pushes for a return following three games out with a calf injury.

Scott Dann, Naby Sarr, Liam Moore and Femi Azeez remain sidelined for the Royals.

