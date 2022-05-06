06 May 2022

Burnley trio winning fitness battles ahead of Aston Villa clash

By NewsChain Sport
06 May 2022

Erik Pieters, Jay Rodriguez and Maxwell Cornet could all be in contention for a return to the Burnley squad against Aston Villa.

Pieters is the most likely having trained all week following a knee injury while Rodriguez (hamstring) and Cornet (knee) are also back out on the grass.

Captain Ben Mee has stepped up his recovery from a leg injury but may not feature again this season, which also looks set to be the case for both Johann Berg Gudmundsson (leg) and Ashley Westwood (ankle).

Aston Villa have a few injury issues with Leon Bailey unavailable and Jacob Ramsey a doubt.

Bailey limped out of last weekend’s win over Norwich with an ankle injury and definitely misses out while Ramsey has a groin injury and will be assessed.

Kortney Hause remains sidelined, but Morgan Sanson has been back in training and will be in the squad.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Vydra, Costelloe.

Aston Vila provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Luiz, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Buendia.

