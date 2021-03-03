Burton and Sunderland fined over an incident during their League One fixture
Burton and Sunderland have been fined a total of £6,000 after an ugly melee during their League One clash at the Pirelli Stadium on February 20.
The Brewers have been ordered to pay £3,500 and the Black Cats £2,500 after both admitted Football Association charges of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.
Players from the two sides clashed after Sunderland striker Aiden O’Brien was bundled over the advertising hoardings by Burton’s Josh Earl, who received a second yellow card of the game.
An FA statement said: “Sunderland AFC and Burton Albion FC have been fined £2,500 and £3,500 respectively following their EFL League One fixture on Saturday, 20 February, 2021.
“Both clubs admitted a charge for a breach of FA Rule E20 after failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 55th minute of the fixture.
“The standard penalty was accepted by Sunderland AFC and an independent regulatory commission sanctioned Burton Albion FC for its non-standard charge at a subsequent paper hearing.”
Sunderland, who were leading 2-0 at the time of the incident, went on to win the game 3-0.