Burton assistant Dino Maamria lauds character in fightback win over Fleetwood

Burton assistant manager Dino Maamria was relieved to see his side show great spirit as they came back from two goals down to beat struggling Fleetwood 3-2 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Deji Oshilaja’s unfortunate own goal and substitute Dan Butterworth’s strike gave Fleetwood a two-goal lead after an hour.

But Albion roared back with Oumar Niasse completing a brace in the final minute to seal the win after Louis Moult’s equaliser.

“First half we were full of anxiety,” Maamria admitted. “When you go through a sticky period, like we have been, there is an expectation of something to happen and we have a lot of young players.

“We got caught with the free kick that they scored from and when you are not in a good period and you concede at home that is always going to test you.

“We came back second half and the subs made a huge impact and I think overall we deserved to win the game. I think we had more than twenty shots so to get three goals is the least we can do.”

Maamria was really pleased to see former Everton striker Niasse in amongst the goals as he helped turn the game on its head in the second half.

“He has got that quality” Maamria added. “That is why we brought him here. He has taken a bit of time to gel with the team with how we want to press from the front.

“He plays in his own comfort zone but we can carry that as long as he is scoring goals and it is good that the team is providing him with the opportunities and they worked hard to put him in the position to score the goals.”

Fleetwood head coach Stephen Crainey was left to reflect on a hugely disappointing defeat that extends his side’s winless run to eleven games as they now sit outside the League One relegation zone on goal difference only.

“Very disappointing, obviously, going two-nil up away from home we should be winning the game,” a dejected Crainey began.

“I thought we looked comfortable at that point as well. Its not like Burton cut us open. It was more second phases from set plays and us just not sticking to our jobs.

“We need to keep going, that is the reality of it and we will dust ourselves down and get ready for Wycombe on Tuesday.”

Fleetwood, decimated by injuries, fielded seven academy graduates in their starting line-up but ultimately succumbed to Albion’s experience.

“They are young but they are good players and they showed that during large spells in the game,” Crainey continued.

“But we just needed to show that little bit of cuteness and cleverness to get us over the line and that will come.

“We had chances at the other end to kill the game off which we never took so that is a disappointment as well but we will bounce back on Tuesday.”