Burton bring defender Ryan Leak back home
Burton have confirmed the signing of defender Ryan Leak on a two-year contract following a successful trial.
Leak, 23, came through the Wolves youth ranks before moving to Spanish Segunda Division side Burgos in 2019.
Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website: “We have said we were looking for another option at centre-half and Ryan fits that bill.
“He’s had two years playing in Spain and wants to come back to play league football – he was very impressive against Leicester, which I think the fans noticed.
“It’s always good to have a local lad in your team and we’re sure the fans will love him for that. We think he’ll provide really good competition for those centre-back places.”
Burton-born Leak, whose transfer is subject to international clearance, cannot wait to get started.
“It’s unbelievable to be here and I’m delighted to get it over the line,” he said.
“Since I’ve got back home from Spain, it has been non-stop. I played here on Saturday obviously and trained with the lads on the Friday before the game, and got the deal done on Monday.”