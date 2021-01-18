Burton bring in QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes on loan
Dillon Barnes will “provide added competition” in the goalkeeping ranks at Burton after joining the club on loan from QPR, according to boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
The 24-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Hibernian, making eight appearances.
Barnes will now spend the remainder of the campaign with the Brewers, and Hasselbaink said: “Dillon is coming in on loan until the end of the season to provide added competition to the other goalkeepers that are already at the club.
“We like what we’ve seen of him, he’s a good size and we hope he can add another good option for us,” he told the club’s website.