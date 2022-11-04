Burton captain John Brayford to miss FA Cup clash against Needham Market
Burton captain John Brayford will miss his team’s FA Cup first-round clash against visitors Needham Market.
Brayford and loanee Elliot Thorpe are both unavailable due to injuries, while Sam Winnall is a doubt.
But Brewers boss Dino Maamria is hopeful about a return to action for Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
Tyler Onyango, who is on loan from Everton, has been given permission to play by the Toffees.
Needham Market, who play in the Southern League Premier Central, booked their first round place with a 1-0 victory against Maidstone.
