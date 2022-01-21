21 January 2022

Burton duo doubtful for AFC Wimbledon match

By NewsChain Sport
21 January 2022

Conor Shaughnessy and Jacob Maddox are doubts as Burton host AFC Wimbledon in League One.

The duo missed the 3-1 win at Gillingham last week with knocks and could sit out again.

Defender Sam Hughes returned for the win in Kent, his first game since returning from a long-term knee injury, and is expected to keep his place.

But Lucas Akins has left to join Mansfield after almost eight years with the Brewers.

Henry Lawrence is out with a hamstring injury for the visitors.

Ben Heneghan’s recent positive coronavirus test leaves him doubtful for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

Aaron Pressley is suffering from a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out until the end of the month.

Anthony Hartigan has overcome a stomach issue and has resumed training with the Dons.

