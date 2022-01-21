Burton duo doubtful for AFC Wimbledon match
Conor Shaughnessy and Jacob Maddox are doubts as Burton host AFC Wimbledon in League One.
The duo missed the 3-1 win at Gillingham last week with knocks and could sit out again.
Defender Sam Hughes returned for the win in Kent, his first game since returning from a long-term knee injury, and is expected to keep his place.
But Lucas Akins has left to join Mansfield after almost eight years with the Brewers.
Henry Lawrence is out with a hamstring injury for the visitors.
Ben Heneghan’s recent positive coronavirus test leaves him doubtful for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.
Aaron Pressley is suffering from a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out until the end of the month.
Anthony Hartigan has overcome a stomach issue and has resumed training with the Dons.
