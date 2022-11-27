Burton hit six past Chippenham to reach FA Cup third round

Burton ended Chippenham’s best-ever FA Cup run with a comprehensive 6-1 second-round victory at the Pirelli Stadium.

Deji Oshilaja and substitute Sam Winnall both bagged braces with Jonny Smith and Bobby Kamwa also on target for the Brewers.

But the part-time National League South strugglers did at least get on the scoresheet in front of their travelling army of fans with a second-half reply from on-loan Swindon forward Harry Parsons.

The dominant hosts were unfortunate not to go ahead just before the quarter-hour mark from a brilliantly inventive free kick.

Five Brewers players ran over the ball for the set-piece 25 yards from goal and then darted into the box with Smith going on to cross low for Victor Adeboyejo to tap in only for the striker to have strayed marginally offside.

Winger Smith, without a league goal since January, subsequently fired Burton ahead on 26 minutes, taking one touch to his left after receiving the ball from Oshilaja close to the penalty spot and blasting a rising 15-yard strike past Chippenham keeper Will Henry.

The lead was doubled on the stroke of half-time when Tom Hamer rode an Alex Bray challenge down the right and fed Oshilaja, who showed nimble footwork to weave his way towards goal along the by-line and then cut inside before blasting past a helpless Henry from six yards.

Kamwa put the tie beyond doubt after the break when he converted Hamer’s low right-wing cross from three yards but Chippenham grabbed their consolation on the hour with a neat finish by Parsons from 12 yards after he had been picked out in the box by Tom Mayhew.

Burton added a fourth, however, on the counter attack when Joe Dodoo squared from the left and Winnall finished emphatically first time from eight yards.

Winnall then slid in to convert another Hamer cross from eight yards before squaring to Oshilaja, who curled a last-minute, 20-yard attempt inside Henry’s left-hand upright as rampant Burton made it eight home games without defeat – equalling the club’s best sequence since 2016 – in some style.