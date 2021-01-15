Burton midfielder Stephen Quinn joins Mansfield
Mansfield have signed veteran Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Quinn from Burton on a deal until the end of the season.
The 34-year-old previously played under Stags boss Nigel Clough at former club Albion.
Quinn, who has been capped 18 times by his country, has Premier League experience and an FA Cup runners-up medal from a three-season stay with Hull between 2012 and 2015.
Manager Clough told the Sky Bet League Two club’s website: “We’ve worked with Stephen for 18 months or so. He’s a very experienced player.
“I’m not sure if people realise or not but, if James Perch or Andy Cook don’t start, we don’t have an outfield player over 30 years of age, so that type of experience in the midfield area will be useful for us between now and the end of the season.”
Quinn, who made 22 League One appearances for Burton this term, began his career in England at Sheffield United and also had a permanent spell with Reading.