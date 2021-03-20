Burton pay the penalty as Scott Fraser returns to haunt Brewers

MK Dons ground out a third win in a row as Scott Fraser’s penalty against his former side set them on the way to a 2-1 victory at Burton

The breakthrough came on the 15-minute mark after Tom Hamer was adjudged to have handled Matt O’Riley’s cross and Fraser notched his seventh spot-kick of the season.

Andrew Fisher made a smart save from Lucas Akins early in the second half as Albion looked for a quick response after the break.

Warren O’Hora’s headed effort just after the hour made things a lot more comfortable for the Dons, the Irish defender finishing a spell of head tennis from a corner with a well-placed effort from close range.

But Albion hit back, with Akins firing home from the spot in the 74th minute after Ethan Laird felled Hamer to set up a nervy ending

Hayden Carter fired a stoppage-time volley over from close range as the Dons held out for the win, handing Albion a first defeat in eight games.

