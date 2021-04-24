Burton secure League One status as Wigan edge closer to safety following draw

Joe Powell put Burton ahead
Joe Powell put Burton ahead (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:32pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Burton secured their spot in Sky Bet League One for another year and Wigan took another step towards safety after a 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium.

The visitors took the lead after 16 minutes when Joe Powell curled a brilliant free-kick over the Wigan wall.

But Wigan raised their game and were back in it eight minutes before half-time, when Lee Evans’ corner was headed home by the in-form Will Keane.

In a game of little goalmouth action, one more goal was always likely to prove to be the winner.

But Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones hardly had to make a save worthy of the name.

At the other end, on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo smashed a goalbound effort straight at a Burton defender.

Then, in stoppage time, an Evans corner was headed down by Joe Dodoo into the path of George Johnston. But from the penalty spot, the on-loan Feyenoord defender lashed his effort high and wide of the target.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Wigan

PA