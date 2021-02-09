Burton sign former Chelsea defender Michael Mancienne until end of the season
Burton have announced the signing of former Chelsea defender Michael Mancienne on a deal until the end of the season.
The 33-year-old, who started his career at Stamford Bridge, has spent the last two years playing in the MLS for New England Revolution after spells at Hamburg and Nottingham Forest.
Mancienne told Burton’s official website: “It’s obviously a pleasure to be here and I’m really grateful that the manager has given me the opportunity to join and help with the battle.
“I know how to see out games and what the team has to do to win games, so I hope to bring that experience with me.”
Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink added: “We’ve been looking for a centre-back throughout the whole of the transfer window.
“He has lots of experience and has played lots of games in higher leagues. I’m very happy that he is signing with us.”