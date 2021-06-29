Burton sign goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on season-long loan from Brentford
21:47pm, Tue 29 Jun 2021
Burton have signed goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on a season-long loan from newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford.
Balcombe, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at Doncaster and made 15 Sky Bet League One appearances.
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club’s official website: “Ellery is a good, young goalkeeper, with a lot of good attributes.
“He’s coming to fight for a place and the number one jersey. He knows (Burton goalkeeping coach) Andy Quy well having worked with him at Brentford and he comes highly recommended.”
Balcombe, who has progressed through Brentford’s youth ranks, is an England Under-20 international and has also had previous loan spells at Boreham Wood and Danish side Viborg.