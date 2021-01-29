Burton sign Oldham defender Tom Hamer for undisclosed fee
13:43pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
Burton have signed defender Tom Hamer from Oldham for a small undisclosed fee.
Hamer, 21, can play right-back or centre-back and made 105 appearances for the Latics.
“I’m buzzing to finally get it over the line and I can’t wait to get going,” Hamer told iFollow Brewers.
“I spoke to the manager (Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink). Obviously we know the position we’re in and I’ve come here to try and help get us out of that.
“I can play right-back, centre-half or wing-back, I’m quite a versatile defender. I’m quick, good in the air, can put a tackle in – that’s me.”
Burton are bottom of League One and Hasselbaink said of Hamer: “He has big potential and is a good one for the future, but he can come in and affect our squad straight away.”