Burton striker Louis Moult facing five months out with ankle injury
Burton striker Louis Moult has been ruled out for “around five months” due to an ankle injury, the club have confirmed.
Moult, 29, who joined Albion earlier this summer following his release from Preston, sustained the injury in last Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Leicester.
Sky Bet League One side Burton said on their official website: “Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has confirmed that striker Louis Moult will be out of action for around five months with an ankle injury.
“The Brewers boss was speaking to BBC Radio Derby (on Thursday) evening and confirmed the extent of Moult’s injury, which occurred in freak circumstances in our Bass Charity Vase game against Leicester City last weekend.”
It is a huge blow to Moult, who had not played for Preston since August 2019 when he signed a two-year deal with the Brewers in June due to a knee injury.
Moult, who began his career at Stoke, has had previous spells at Northampton and Motherwell and loan stints at five other clubs, including Bradford and Mansfield.