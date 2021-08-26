Burton wait on Tom O’Connor for Cheltenham clash
Tom O’Connor could be a doubt for Burton ahead of their game against Cheltenham.
The defender was forced off in last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Cambridge with a hamstring problem.
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson could earn a spot in the starting line-up after replacing O’Connor and coming into a holding midfield position.
Burton are likely to still be without Kane Hemmings, Deji Oshilaja and Jacob Maddox who are all recovering from injury.
Cheltenham boss Michael Duff could tinker with his squad ahead of the clash against Burton.
Duff made several changes to his side midweek after the Robins knocked Gillingham out of the Carabao Cup on penalties to progress to the next round.
Owen Evans could challenge for a start between the sticks for the Robins after making some crucial saves during the Gillingham tie, including a penalty save.
Ellis Chapman could also make his case to start after his impressive performance in midweek.