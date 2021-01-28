Burton’s trip to Blackpool postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak
Burton have had a second consecutive League One fixture postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak with this weekend’s trip to Blackpool off.
The Brewers’ midweek fixture against Shrewsbury was postponed as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said eight members of his squad were in self-isolation.
A further round of tests was conducted on Wednesday to determine if the Blackpool match could go ahead.
An EFL statement said: “Burton Albion informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.
“The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.
“A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.”
Burton sit bottom of League One with only 16 points from 24 games so far.