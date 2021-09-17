Business as usual for Ange Postecoglou ahead of Celtic’s trip to Livingston

Ange Postecoglou will not approach a traditionally difficult trip to Livingston any differently than other matches as his Celtic side look to improve their away form.

Postecoglou’s side suffered a fifth defeat in six away games on Thursday when they went down to a 4-3 Europa League defeat against Real Betis despite going two ahead in a storming start to the game.

A game on Livingston’s artificial surface against a side battling at the bottom of the cinch Premiership will offer a much different challenge.

Celtic have struggled there in recent seasons, failing to register a victory in four visits since the West Lothian side regained their top-flight status.

The environs and opposition tactics will be new to a number of Celtic players but Postecoglou sees every game as another chance to instil his attacking ethos into his team.

Quoted on Celtic’s official website, Postecoglou said: “It’s a good challenge for us. It’s always a difficult place to go and play, but from our perspective, hopefully we’ll get some bodies back and have some fresh legs and, again, it’s a good chance for us to continue on the way we want to play our football.

“Every game is a threat, every game is a challenge, and what we’ve tried to do is approach every game in a similar manner, irrespective of the opponent or their circumstances.”

Israel internationals Liel Abada and Nir Bitton could return after missing the Seville trip for religious reasons while Callum McGregor and James Forrest are close to comebacks.

Postecoglou said: “Livingston haven’t won this season but that’s probably given them that drive to get that first win, and we’ve got to make sure we’re ready for that.

“It’s a busy period and we’re going to have to juggle league and cup games.

“As I said, hopefully we’ll get some players back which will allow us to rest a few of the players because it’s going to be important that we have a stronger core of players to call upon.”