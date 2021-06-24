Callum Connolly joins Blackpool following Everton exit
Blackpool have signed Callum Connolly on an initial two-year deal following his departure from Everton.
The 23-year-old had enjoyed numerous loan spells away from Goodison Park, most recently at Sky Bet League One Fleetwood last season.
The Seasiders have the option to extend Connolly’s contract for a further 12 months and boss Neil Critchley told the club’s website: “Callum is a player I’ve admired for some time.
“He’s ambitious, wants to challenge himself and has the attributes, character and values that we want here at Blackpool. He’s had previous Championship experience on loan with various clubs and now wants a permanent home to play his football.
“I’m delighted to welcome him to the club. His best years are still to come, and we’re looking forward to working with him and helping him develop and improve his game further.”