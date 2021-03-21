Callum Davidson delighted to deliver success in first season as manager

Callum Davidson admits he is delighted to have delivered such a successful season for St Johnstone in his first campaign as a manager.

After assistant roles with Saints, Stoke and Millwall, Davidson has enjoyed a campaign to savour.

On-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton’s winner four minutes from the end – allied to a late equaliser by Hamilton to deny St Mirren victory – allowed the Saints to claim sixth place ahead of the split.

It came down to slim margins, with just two goals separating sides locked together on 40 points.

A run of just two defeats in 15 games transformed Saints’ campaign, which also boasts a Betfred Cup triumph.

“It has been a great season,” said Davidson, whose side dominated an under par Staggies outfit from start to finish.

“This is my first job in charge, taking over from a club legend in Tommy (Wright).

“I’d have jumped on you quickly if you’d offered me the League Cup and to finish in the top six.”

Davidson insisted his players’ form since the turn of the year deserves their chance to mix it with the top clubs after the split.

“We will be doing our hardest to win as many games as we can from now to the end of the season,” he insisted.

“All credit to the players for taking the club from where we were at the start of the season to here.

“We have a smaller squad but that can help. We all stick together. At 1-0 I thought at least we had won and put pressure on St Mirren. Then we heard Hamilton had scored.

“St Mirren have done really well this season so all credit to them as well.”

In contrast, it was a disappointing afternoon for erratic County and their manager John Hughes.

He labelled it their worst performance since he took over the reins.

The Staggies failed to muster a single shot on target, with a miscued second half Coll Donaldson effort the only moment to worry Saints.

But Hughes believes his players have the quality to survive in the top flight – if they dig deep and show courage to match their ability over the last five games.

“It was a sore one. But that is the worse we have been since I came to the club, first half especially, but it’s not been like them,” he said.

“I see some wonderful stuff on the training ground but we need to bring it on a Saturday.

“It is still in our own hands and that is credit to the boys for getting the big results.

“It’s not nice. I have been there myself, I am in it with them and I am here to help them.”