Callum Davidson disappointed as St Johnstone are held to a draw by Motherwell

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was disappointed that his side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Motherwell having been in control for the majority of the cinch Premiership game before Tony Watt’s equaliser 10 minutes from time.

St Johnstone had led through a first-half Stephen O’Donnell own goal but the visitors hit back late on.

“The disappointing thing is we did not see the game out in the last 10 minutes,” said Davidson.

“Motherwell get a throw-in and five seconds later they’ve equalised, when we are 1-0 up with 10 minutes to go I expect us to be a little bit better.

“When you are playing Thursdays and Sundays and at that intensity then it’s important that you take your chances.

“I asked for intensity before the game, I am disappointed not to win the game but I’ll take that level of performance.

“Zander Clark pulled out some great saves when he had to, he’s been brilliant for me over the last six months and if he gets a call up to the Scotland squad then perfect.

“He produced a great performance at Galatasaray last Thursday evening and that’s what he’s in the team for, to produce the big saves and gain points for us.”

St Johnstone took the lead after 34 minutes with a David Wotherspoon pinpoint delivery being diverted into his own net past the stranded Liam Kelly by O’Donnell.

The Steelmen had to be patient but got their just rewards 10 minutes from time thanks to a smashing volley by Watt following a delightful chipped cross by Steven Lawless.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander was pleased his side forced themselves level and came away from McDiarmid Park with a point following Watt’s late intervention.

Alexander said: “Based on the chances we created, I am a little bit disappointed not to pick up all three points.

“Zander Clark produced some great saves this afternoon and we should have been in the lead with the opportunities before we conceded.

“St Johnstone score through an unfortunate deflection and we came into the second half well having had the setback. We refused to give up. You have to keep knocking on the door which followed with a deserved equaliser and it took a good goal to beat a fine Zander Clark.

“We worked the ball really well for Tony Watt’s finish, Tony and Steven Lawless linked up really well and when we passed the ball through the lines then we caused St Johnstone problems. It was a great finish and we showed our quality.”