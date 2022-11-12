Callum Davidson feels St Johnstone are in a ‘good place’ after Motherwell draw

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his side are in a “good place” as they head into the World Cup break buoyed by a five-match unbeaten run.

The McDiarmid Park side looked to be heading for victory after Drey Wright’s 26th-minute breakthrough against Motherwell. But the visitors levelled things up with a deflected Blair Spittal free-kick in first-half stoppage time.

Saints held on to sixth spot in the cinch Premiership ahead of the five-week hiatus in the domestic game and Davidson is satisfied with his team’s recent return.

He said: “I was pleased with how we played in the first half and we scored a really good goal.

“Then we gave away a free-kick and it was a deflected goal. That was hard to take because we were quite comfortable.

“The second half was scrappy, which led to chances for both teams. In the end, we’ll take the point and move on.

“We’re [close to] third and I’m delighted with that position after 16 games. Eleven points from 15 is even better.

“We’ve picked up results in different ways, with different characteristics being shown. It’s a really good place to be.”

David Wotherspoon made his second start in his sixth appearance since recovering from a serious knee injury and Davidson is optimistic the Saints midfielder has done enough to make the Canada World Cup squad when it is announced on Sunday.

He added: “Let’s hope he gets into the Canada squad.

“It would be a massive boost for him and his family, obviously, and also for the club.

“We’re pretty hopeful. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback. If he’s not in we’ll be bitterly disappointed.

“He’s been in every squad when he’s been fit and you saw today he’s ready to go.”

Meanwhile, Motherwell counterpart Steven Hammell hopes the draw was proof his side can push for the top six after the World Cup hiatus.

The Fir Park side are only four points adrift of St Johnstone in sixth, despite six defeats from their previous seven games ahead of the trip to Perth.

Hammell said: “A draw was the right result. This is a difficult place to come, I’ve been here as a player with really good Motherwell teams and lost.

“A point wasn’t what we came for but we will settle for it because we haven’t drawn enough games this season. That’s only our second draw.

“It wasn’t what we wanted but it’s not a disaster.

“The break will do us good, it will give the squad a chance to recharge and refresh. To come here and get a draw, it gives us a platform for when we come back.

“We want to be in amongst the group in the top six, but we are aware of what’s below as well.

“If you put a run together in this league it makes all the difference, that’s what we want to do after the break.”