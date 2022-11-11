Callum Davidson keen to maintain ‘positive vibes’ at St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking to maintain the good vibes around McDiarmid Park over the mid-season break as his side bid to continue their good form against Motherwell.

Saints have taken 10 points from a possible 12 and levelled deep in stoppage time on Wednesday against St Mirren despite having Alex Mitchell sent off.

Nicky Clark’s acrobatic last-gasp leveller meant Davidson’s side will go into Saturday’s visit of the Steelmen in sixth place in the cinch Premiership and Davidson knows the break will be more enjoyable if they consolidate that position.

Saints went into last season’s winter break on the back of eight consecutive defeats and were propping up the table. The run got worse before it got better and the club avoided relegation via the play-offs.

So Davidson is enjoying being in the mix for a top-six spot, with his side two points off third and level on points with Hibernian, Hearts and St Mirren.

“At one point during the game on Wednesday night someone said we were up to third our fourth, and then we were down to ninth, and we finished it in sixth,” he said. “So it just goes to show you how tight it is.

“I think it’s just important to try to keep getting these victories and keep the place in a positive mood. It’s easy then for the players to focus – it’s good positive vibes around the place. That’s something we try to create. Winning games helps that, and getting good results.

“If we can keep in the top six, what a great turnaround from last season. But we won’t be far away from the top six regardless of the result. It’s been a great period for us even without a result on Saturday.”

Davidson, who has Stevie May back from illness, added: “We want to get a result to keep ourselves there and to compete with top teams like Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, we want to compete with them. Livingston are up there as well, we are all kind of around the same. I could name every team in the league.

“It’s just important we stay in the hunt, in the thick of it. It might make our job a little but easier towards the end of the season.”