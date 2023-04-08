Callum Davidson: St Johnstone are in relegation battle after loss to Ross County

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admitted his side have been dragged into a relegation battle after they slumped to a 2-0 home defeat to Ross County at McDiarmid Park.

Simon Murray scored a superbly-taken opener just before half-time and David Cancola added a second after the Saints failed to clear a corner moments after the interval.

St Johnstone are now only five points clear of the relegation play-off spot after going nine games without a win at home and boss Davidson was particularly disappointed at the goals his side conceded.

He said: “You lose a goal in a scrappy first half in the 45th minute from a goal kick. Not sure what more to say than that.

“I’m furious with how we defended it. I think it was one long kick, a flick on and a goal. Then we set up our plans second half and lose a goal from a really poor bit of defending from a corner.

“It’s very difficult to win games from that. We tried to come and get back into the game. We had chances and we had chances before it as well. If you lose goals like that at certain times in games then you have no chance of winning football matches.

“If they stuck one in the corner and then they open us up with some great play then I would be still disappointed but not quite as angry as I am just now.

“We’re in a relegation battle. It’s as simple as that. I said that to the players in there. We weren’t happy with how we performed.

“Everybody in here has to roll their sleeves up and get on with it. It’s not what we wanted but you have to accept the situation that you’re in and we have to deal with it.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay, meanwhile, praised the impact of his strikers as the Staggies opened up a five-point gap over bottom side Dundee United with their first win on the road in five months.

County lost Eamonn Brophy through injury but Murray made a near-instant impact and Jordan White was a constant threat.

Mackay said: “Simon (Murray) has had to bide his time since coming here but he’s been a real team player. He put the afterburners on and what a goal it was.

“Simon ran hard after that and worked really well with Jordan White. Overall, it was the team performance I challenged them to put in after the Celtic game last weekend.

“I needed that on a real tricky surface with a howling wind. We made St Johnstone defend – we turned them and we were at it – to a man.

“It’s always tight against St Johnstone. It was never going to be easy. But we needed the points and we now need to take that into the last seven.

“To a man, we were good value for the win.”