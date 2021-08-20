Callum Davidson will leave it late no name St Johnstone team

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:12pm, Fri 20 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will assess players who are carrying knocks and niggles ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United.

Some players could be taken out of the team as a precaution with Thursday’s second leg against LASK to follow.

David Wotherspoon is due to get out of self-isolation but Sunday’s game may come too soon for him to start.

Wales and Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt could feature for the visitors after moving to Tannadice on loan.

Louis Appere is pushing for a comeback for United.

Long-term absentees Mark Connolly and Declan Glass (both knee) remain out.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

St Johnstone

Preview

PA