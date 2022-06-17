Callum Hendry joins Salford after leaving St Johnstone
Callum Hendry has signed for Salford on a two-year deal after leaving St Johnstone.
The 24-year-old forward scored 14 goals in all competitions last season which included a loan spell at Kilmarnock.
Hendry, who had previous loan spells at Aberdeen and Brechin, joins the English League Two outfit who in May appointed ex-Manchester United Under-23’s boss Neil Wood to replace Gary Bowyer.
Hendry told Salford’s official website: “I’m really excited to be joining Salford City, it’s an exciting and ambitious club and I can’t wait to get started and play a part in what the club is looking to achieve”
On his first signing, Wood said: “Callum is great addition to our squad, young and hungry to achieve success.
“He is a great fit for us here at Salford City, it’s an exciting signing for the club and the fans.”
