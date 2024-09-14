14 September 2024

Callum McFarlane bags brace as Wealdstone earn late Forest Green draw

By NewsChain Sport
Callum McFarlane was Wealdstone’s saviour as they came from behind to snatch a 2-2 National League draw at Forest Green.

Christian Doidge got Rovers off to the perfect start when he headed them into a second-minute lead and things got even better within four minutes when Adam May doubled their tally from distance.

The visitors, who had goalkeeper Archie Matthews carried off on a stretcher with 22 minutes gone, got themselves back into it two minutes before the break when McFarlane struck for the first time.

However, they had to wait until a minute from time to gain full reward for their efforts when he doubled his tally to snatch a point.

