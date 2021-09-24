Callum McGregor had no hesitation in signing new Celtic deal

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor was reassured by the board’s vision for the club before signing a new five-year deal.

McGregor has now committed himself to the club until the summer of 2026, weeks after being named captain ahead of the new campaign.

“It’s a great feeling, I’m very proud to extend my stay here at the club,” the 28-year-old said.

“I love playing for this club. It’s been my whole life and I enjoy my football here.

“I’ve had some good discussions with the board in terms of where we see the club going – very, very positive – and the negotiations were very quick.

“I want to keep us in a successful period. It’s been great for the club so far. We hit a stumbling block last season, but I believe the foundations are here for the club to be successful for many years.

“Scottish football is in a good place as well in terms of European places, the coefficient is good, and the national team is doing well as well.

“It’s our job to keep pushing the standards in Scottish football and getting us on to that European stage.

“You get to the scenario where if you win the league you go straight back into the Champions League.

“That’s a huge incentive for clubs in Scotland, it’s a huge incentive for ourselves, and we have to make sure we are putting ourselves in the best possible place to be there come the end of the season.

“It’s an exciting time for Scottish football and Celtic. I want to be part of that, I want to head it and give my best and try to make this club successful.”

McGregor, who has scored 54 goals in 338 Celtic appearances, hopes to see out his career at Parkhead.

“That’s the idea,” the Scotland international said. “Obviously only time will tell. If I manage to see out the five years then it will be a pretty successful spell for the club again, which everyone is striving for.

“I feel like the club trust me, put their faith in me, and now it’s time for me to deliver that as well.”

McGregor’s short-term goal is to recover from a hamstring injury in time to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League next Thursday.

“I’m hoping for next week,” he said. “Rehab is going well, I am feeling strong again, so hopefully we can progress nicely into next week.”