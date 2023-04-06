Callum McGregor hopes to see return of bigger away support at Old Firm games

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor would like to see a return to normal away ticket allocations at Old Firm games for the sake of the “spectacle”.

Fan safety and security issues led to the decision by the Glasgow giants to have home supporters only for the cinch Premiership match at Parkhead on Saturday and the post-split game at Ibrox at a date yet to be determined.

There will, however, be a 50/50 split of fans at Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup semi-final between the clubs on Sunday, April 30.

The away support at Old Firm matches at Celtic Park and Ibrox has been restricted to 700-800 recently after around 10 times that figure had been the norm for years.

McGregor, at Celtic Park to support the Billy McNeill Fund launch of the Billy Against Dementia Golf Day and Dinner, said: “Hopefully, as a spectacle, we can get it back to what it was a few years ago where there was bigger (away) crowds in the stadium. It adds a little bit of something different.

“We have to accept it for the time being and my thought is hopefully we can get back to having the bigger allocation, like we did a few years ago.

“Of course it is different (with no fans backing you away).

“It is hard enough going there with fans, never mind without fans.

“The place becomes more hostile. We will be looking to use that to our advantage at the weekend.

“You have to go in with that siege mentality, it is you in there against everyone else and try to pick up a result.

“Hopefully, we can harness that energy in the stadium and use it as a positive for us.”

All funds raised from the golf day and dinner will go to providing respite care for ex-professionals who are suffering from dementia.

McGregor revealed the issue of dementia is, these days, to the forefront in modern football.

He said: “We are wary of it. It is coming up in conversation more and more, there is more awareness which is good for the players, who are in the best possible hands.

“I am sure the club will do a lot of work with the medical guys to make sure the protocols are there and are followed.

“Everyone knows Billy’s standing at this club and what he meant to the club and supporters. It is a brilliant cause and we want to support that as much as we can at the club.”