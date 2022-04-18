Callum McGregor urges Celtic to put Scottish Cup semi-final defeat behind them

Celtic cannot allow Sunday’s 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Rangers to linger as they retrain their sights on winning the cinch Premiership, according to captain Callum McGregor.

The Parkhead side took the lead at Hampden Park in the 64th minute through left-back Greg Taylor but Gers substitute Scott Arfield levelled in the 78th minute to take the game to extra-time, where a Carl Starfelt own goal took Rangers into the final against Hearts on May 21.

Celtic are six points ahead of Rangers at the top of the table with just five game remaining, the first of which is away to Ross County next Sunday.

“We have had a great season so far and we are in a really positive position with five games to go and it’s important we do not let one result affect the whole season,” said McGregor, who admitted that, “we did not do enough over the piece” against their Old Firm rivals.

“We have put ourselves in a really good position with a lot of hard work, sacrifice, dedication and a lot of good football and a lot of strength within the group.

“It is important that we don’t lose that and these types of games, cup semi-finals are always on a knife edge and can go either way.

“We are disappointed of course and that changing room was not a good place but we have to put that out of our mind and realise we can still make it a very successful season for the club and ourselves as a group and that will help us grow.

“It is important that we don’t get too downbeat and let everything fall apart after one bad result.

“We will learn from it and we have to show what we are about next week and that becomes our biggest game of the season as we have to go there and win.”