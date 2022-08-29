29 August 2022

Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness test as Cardiff take on Luton

By NewsChain Sport
29 August 2022

Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness check ahead of Cardiff hosting Luton in Tuesday’s Championship clash.

The Republic of Ireland winger sustained a hip issue in Saturday’s goalless draw with Preston.

Kion Etete will be out for several weeks with ankle trouble after suffering the problem in an under-21s match against Sheffield United.

Ebou Adams is nearing a return to training, having torn a pectoral muscle in pre-season.

Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo are likely to continue up front for Luton.

Admiral Muskwe, Cauley Woodrow and Cameron Jerome are all pushing for starts but likely to be on the bench again.

Harry Cornick remains out of action with an unspecified injury issue.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic

news

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

news

Mendy accuser denies planning to seek compensation, court told

news