15 May 2022

Callum Roberts effort enough as Notts County head into play-offs on back of win

By NewsChain Sport
15 May 2022

Notts County head into the National League play-offs in winning form after ending the regular season with a 1-0 victory over Maidenhead.

The only goal of the game came from the penalty spot in the 71st minute, with Callum Roberts picking himself up after being fouled to convert.

It was a deserved goal for the forward, who was a thorn in Maidenhead’s side all afternoon.

County will take on Grimsby at Meadow Lane on May 23 in a one-off eliminator to try to secure a place in the play-off semi-finals.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police name woman pedestrian who died with her three golden retrievers following car crash in Chelsea

news

Ukraine puts Russian soldier on trial for alleged war crime shooting of 62-year-old civilian

world news

Jacob Rees-Mogg questioned on why he needs ‘four’ aides to help with TV interview

news