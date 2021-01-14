Callum Slattery makes Gillingham loan switch
Gillingham boss Steve Evans hailed Callum Slattery as an “excellent addition” after signing the Southampton midfielder on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old joins fellow Saints Tom O’Connor and Tyreke Johnson in Kent and is set to make his debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash against Accrington.
Slattery has made three appearances for Southampton, including two in the Premier League, and was on loan at Eerste Divisie outfit De Graafschap last season.
Evans said on the club’s official website: “Callum is an excellent addition to the group. He is very highly thought of at Southampton and he is here to further his education.
“There is no doubt he is a talented boy and that is the reason he had lots of clubs keen to secure him on loan.”