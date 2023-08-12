12 August 2023

Callum Smith’s late winner earns Raith thrilling win over Morton

By NewsChain Sport
12 August 2023

Callum Smith struck a late winner as Raith staved off a determined Morton fightback to claim a 3-2 victory in the Scottish Championship.

Rovers made a flying start, scoring twice inside the opening 15 minutes to leave their opponents on the back foot.

Jack Hamilton’s close-range shot opened the scoring before a Lewis Vaughan penalty made it 2-0 following a foul by Darragh O’Connor.

Morton needed a quick response and it duly arrived through a 17th-minute header from Robbie Muirhead and the visitors had more to celebrate when Robbie Crawford equalised after 71 minutes.

Back came the home side, though, in a thrilling contest as Smith’s goal five minutes later secured all three points.

