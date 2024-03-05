Callum Stead bags brace as Barnet move up to second after Rochdale win
Callum Stead scored in each half as Barnet earned back-to-back National League wins to move up to second in the table thanks to a 2-0 victory over Rochdale.
Stead put the Bees ahead with just 60 seconds on the clock after scoring from a cross.
But the hosts missed the chance to double their lead when Zak Brunt had a penalty saved in the 35th minute.
Stead celebrated his brace in the 72nd minute to send Barnet above Bromley – who could only draw at Oldham – in the table to sit 17 points behind league leaders Chesterfield, while Rochdale dropped to 14th.
