05 March 2024

Callum Stead bags brace as Barnet move up to second after Rochdale win

By NewsChain Sport
05 March 2024

Callum Stead scored in each half as Barnet earned back-to-back National League wins to move up to second in the table thanks to a 2-0 victory over Rochdale.

Stead put the Bees ahead with just 60 seconds on the clock after scoring from a cross.

But the hosts missed the chance to double their lead when Zak Brunt had a penalty saved in the 35th minute.

Stead celebrated his brace in the 72nd minute to send Barnet above Bromley – who could only draw at Oldham – in the table to sit 17 points behind league leaders Chesterfield, while Rochdale dropped to 14th.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kate's back! Princess of Wales to review Trooping the Colour in June, says Army

news

Bill approved in France that makes abortion a constitutional right

world news

Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses as Super Tuesday approaches

news