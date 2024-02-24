24 February 2024

Callum Stead double fires Barnet into second place with win over lowly York

By NewsChain Sport
24 February 2024

Callum Stead struck in each half as Barnet beat York 2-0 at The Hive to move into second place in the National League.

The Bees went ahead in the 27th minute when Stead sent a drive past goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy and into the bottom corner.

Stead then beat Sykes-Kenworthy again in a one-on-one just past the hour mark to double the hosts’ advantage.

What was only a second victory in six saw Dean Brennan’s Barnet go above Bromley on goal difference – the Raves lost 2-0 at Eastleigh – while Neal Ardley’s York, winless in four, drop to 20th, a point above the relegation zone.

