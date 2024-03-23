23 March 2024

Callum Stead scores twice as Barnet hammer Dorking

Barnet further strengthened their Vanarama National League play-off push with a comfortable 6-0 win over strugglers Dorking at The Hive, even as their automatic promotion hopes were ended.

The Bees went in front after 10 minutes when Nicke Kabamba converted a penalty before Gatlin O’Donkor shot into an empty net from 25 yards past stranded Dorking keeper Harrison Male.

Callum Stead made it 3-0 after half an hour and the striker added a fourth with a low drive shortly before the break.

Captain Dale Gorman tapped in a fifth with 10 minutes left, before Zak Brunt completed the scoring in stoppage time to leave Barnet four points clear in second place with six games left – but 21 behind Chesterfield, who beat Boreham Wood to clinch the title.

